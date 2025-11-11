HansTolo Enterprises Expands Into Full Service Tour & Production Management Company

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After a successful year overseeing tour management for Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX” Stadium Tour for North America and Europe, HansTolo Enterprises announced an expansion to a full-service production agency.

HansTolo Enterprises, led by co-founders Tone Lopez and Raphiki Rhodes offers its expertise across tour management, production management, creative design, and staffing across concerts, festivals, fashion shows, and sporting events.

Projects on tap for 2026 include overseeing tour management for Monica on “Brandy & Monica: The Boy Is Mine Tour” in late 2025, and serve as Production Management for Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” among other projects.

“We’ve always believed in leading with culture — that’s where the connection starts,” says Raphiki Rhodes, Co-Founder of HansTolo Enterprises. “The energy we bring to every production reflects the artists we serve and the audiences we move.”

“We’re proud of how far we’ve come and even more excited about where we’re headed,” says Tone Lopez, Co-Founder of HansTolo Enterprises. “As we expand globally and take on larger productions, our focus remains on growth — not just in scale, but in creativity, precision, and the partnerships that make each show unforgettable.”