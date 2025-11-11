Jeremy Vuernick Named EVP Of Atlantic Music Group (AMG)

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran A&R executive Jeremy Vuernick has been named Executive Vice President of Atlantic Music Group (AMG) and has joined the organization’s global leadership team.

In his new role, Vuernick will be based in Atlantic’s London offices, collaborating with the company’s UK and US teams to sign and develop artists with global potential. He will report to AMG CEO Elliot Grainge and Atlantic UK Co-Presidents Ed Howard and Briony Turner.

Vuernick’s appointment follows the recent elevation of Howard and Turner to Atlantic Music Group’s global leadership team, as the company continues to strengthen coordination across territories.

A veteran of the label world, Vuernick joins AMG after launching the Los Angeles-based independent company Queens Road Music in partnership with Atlantic.

He previously held senior roles at Capitol Music Group, including President of A&R.

“The UK has long been one of the most influential markets in the world and a cultural leader in developing and exporting exceptional global talent. With Elliot cementing the natural relationship between the UK and US, and Ed and Briony leading the charge as two of the best creative leaders in the business, our combined force will take Atlantic and its artists to a new level of recognition and success,” said Vuernick.

“This is the next exciting step to further link our UK and US teams to super-serve our artists and their visions. With Jeremy’s impressive A&R track record and stellar relationships, he’ll be a fantastic addition to our team as we work together to discover and elevate the next generation of global superstars,” added Howard and Turner.