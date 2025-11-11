Lee Abrams: Progress. As If Your Life Depended On Tt

As we wind down 2025, we find ourselves staring into a horizon filled with fresh possibilities. Sure, the chaos of disease, craziness, unrest, and global upheaval won’t just hit the pause button come January 2nd. But here’s the thing: individually, we can step up and start crafting a better life and a brighter world—one idea at a time, even in times of insanity. Here’s my playbook:

1. Think Rationally. 2026 is ripe for challenging the norm. Don’t just settle for the state of things. It all starts with keen observation, evaluation, and some serious thinking to attempt to make sense of this current day meltdown.

2. Cultivate Positivity. Surround yourself with it. Ditch the whining, hating, and complacency—those aren’t constructive tools of today. Positivity breeds confidence, and confidence is needed to navigate this era.

3. Find Serenity in a crazed world. Stay steady. This doesn’t mean dragging your feet; it’s about having the control to navigate the madness, both personal and global, with poise. Channel your inner Captain Kirk—cool, collected, and ready for anything.

4. Be an Inspiration Magnet. Whether you’re receiving or giving it, inspiration is a must. Everyone needs a dose of it right now, whether it’s from people, art, science, or those mysterious corners of the universe. The world needs inspiration from all corners.

5. Unleash Creative. The world is begging for fresh angles—many old ones just aren’t cutting it anymore. Now’s the time to take action on those big dreams and innovative ideas. In media, it’s absolutely critical to generate new ideas as media institutions are being aggressively challenged by the new wave of possibilities.

6. Seek Spiritual Depth. This isn’t about religion; it’s about tapping into that spiritual energy that’s all around us.

7. Strive for Balance. Whether it’s science and emotion, business and art, or color and sound, balance creates wholeness. It’s essential in our lives and communities.

…So, here we are, stepping into the future. It may look bleak but we can do our part to paint the future. Especially in media, where good ideas can reach millions.