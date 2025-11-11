Overland Park Convention Center Announces Its Annual Toys For Tots Drive

KANSAS CITY, OK (CelebrityAccess) — The Overland Park Convention Center has launched its annual Toys for Tots drive, aiming to help bring a happy holiday season to 48,000 local children.

Running through mid-December, the campaign encourages local residents, businesses, fans, and event guests to donate new, unwrapped toys for children across the Kansas City metropolitan area.

As the largest donation center in the region, the Overland Park Convention Center serves as a central hub each year for the local Marine Toys for Tots campaign. Last year, the convention center collected more than 36,000 toys, helping serve 45,000 children in need throughout the Kansas City area.

“We’ve experienced significant shortages in years past, but thanks to the incredible support from the Overland Park Convention Center and the Kansas City community, we managed to meet our goals in the final stretch. This year, we’re reaching out early, hoping for your generous support to ensure a smoother and more fulfilling holiday season for these deserving children,” said SSgt. Cristian Martinez.

“We’re truly grateful for the generosity our community shows year after year,” said Brett C. Mitchell, General Manager of the Overland Park Convention Center. “We’ve set an ambitious goal for 2025, and we know that with Kansas City’s continued support, we can reach it and provide hope to thousands of children.”

“Toys for Tots helps create a magical holiday season for children who might otherwise go without,” Mitchell added. “We encourage families, businesses, and individuals to come together this holiday season to make an impact.”