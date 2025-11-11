Tampa’s Ruth Eckerd Hall Signs With True Tickets

TAMPA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — The prominent Tampa performing arts center Ruth Eckerd Hall announced a new partnership with the digital ticketing delivery service True Tickets.

Beginning this season, guests at Ruth Eckerd Hall venues will have their tickets delivered digitally with features such as password-less login for swift and QR codes.

Additionally, the partnership will give Ruth Eckerd Hall control over how tickets are shared, and every delivery, transfer, and scan syncs directly to Tessitura, providing audience insights.

The partnership includes Ruth Eckerd Hall, the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, The BayCare Sound, and select events produced by Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the experience for our patrons while protecting the integrity of each performance,” said Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO. “True Tickets offers an elegant solution that works across our unique venue footprint—from our historic theaters to our modern outdoor amphitheater—and gives us new tools to serve our community better at every touchpoint.”

“Ruth Eckerd Hall is a powerhouse—artistically, operationally, and in its connection to the Tampa Bay community,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “We’re thrilled to partner with their team to support digital transformation at scale, delivering mobile-first ticketing that meets the moment and respects the artistry.”