The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project Donates $100,000 To Help Establish The Journey Home Project Cancer Research Fund

Ben Ho Park, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and David Corlew, President and Executive Director of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project. (CourtesyL TCDJHP)

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) has expanded its partnership with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to establish the Journey Home Project Cancer Research Fund, a new initiative supporting the nation’s veterans in their fight against cancer.

The partnership includes an initial $100,000 donation to launch the fund, and TCDJHP is calling on Americans to join in supporting this vital cause.

Founded in 2014 by the late Charlie Daniels and his longtime manager, David Corlew, TCDJHP is dedicated to helping veterans successfully transition to civilian life after military service. The organization collaborates with partners across the U.S. to address the physical, emotional, and transitional needs of America’s veterans and their families.

Over the past 11 years, TCDJHP has raised more than $4.5 million, funding carefully vetted programs that make a measurable, lasting impact within the military and veteran community.

In recognition of Veterans Day, TCDJHP is renewing its call for Americans to give back to those who have given so much.

“This Veterans Day, we encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect and to take action,” says Corlew. “Charlie believed that we owe a debt of gratitude to every man and woman who’s worn the uniform. Supporting our veterans isn’t something we do one day a year. It’s something we should do every day.”

“These programs are not just changing lives, they’re saving them,” Corlew adds. “From post-traumatic stress recovery to the fight against burn pit-related cancers, each effort represents another step forward in honoring the service and sacrifice of our military heroes. It’s a reminder that these trails we blaze together, through compassion, research, and awareness, can be life-changing for veterans and their families.”

TCDJHP’s partner organizations include the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Military and Veterans Family Assistance Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), a comprehensive resource hub for veterans and their families, and the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the nation’s leading hospitals for the treatment of traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries.

To learn more or make a contribution, visit www.thecharliedanielsjourneyhomeproject.org