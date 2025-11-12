Charlie Lexton Named CEO Of Merlin

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Merlin, the digital rights agency for the independent sector, announced the appointment of Charlie Lexton as Chief Executive Officer.

Lexton, who will officially assume his new duties on January 1, has been with Merlin since its launch and most recently served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer since 2020.

During his tenure, Lexton has played a key role in Merlin’s success, including securing licensing deals with DSP partners and forming a recent partnership with AI audio company ElevenLabs.

He also helped oversee Merlin’s settlement of peer-to-peer copyright infringement litigation with LimeWire; the transfer of substantial parts of the Parlophone Label Group to the independent sector following Universal Music Group’s acquisition of EMI; and the sale of Merlin’s equity interest in Spotify, which resulted in a payout of more than $125 million to rightsholders represented by Merlin.

Lexton succeeds Jeremy Sirota, who has served as CEO since 2020.

“I am delighted at the opportunity to lead this organization. My focus is on our members—the most significant grouping of independent music companies in the world—and on the Merlin team, our incredibly hardworking and dedicated staff. I can do nothing without the support of our team. And without our members, there is no Merlin,” Lexton stated.

“When we conducted our search for the new CEO, we met a number of extraordinary leaders; however, one person stood out. Charlie Lexton has earned the trust of the Merlin membership by consistently delivering immense value throughout the organization’s history. I am extremely confident that under his stewardship, and working closely with the exceptional Merlin team, Merlin will reach new heights and further enable the independence of the world’s leading music companies,” added Merlin Chairperson and Secretly Group Co-CEO Darius Van Arman.