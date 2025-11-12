Cleto Escobedo, The Bandleader For Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dead At 59

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Cleto Escobedo III, the longtime bandleader of the Cletones, the house band for the late-night comedy show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has died. He was 59.

His passing was announced by his colleague and lifelong friend Jimmy Kimmel on social media. A cause of death was not revealed.

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician, and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children, and parents in your prayers,” Kimmel wrote.

A Las Vegas native, Escobedo learned to play saxophone from his father, a musician who moonlighted as a valet for entertainers such as Tom Jones and Sammy Davis Jr. He met Kimmel while they both attended Guinn Junior High School and remained lifelong friends.

After attending the University of Nevada, Escobedo began performing with local bands and toured with artists such as Paula Abdul and Marc Anthony before being invited to join Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003.

He formed the Cletones, Kimmel’s house band, and served as the group’s bandleader from the show’s debut until his death this year.

He was married to his wife, Lori, and the couple had two children together.