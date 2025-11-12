Country Artist Ricky Skaggs Announces 2025 Christmas Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Fifteen-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs will once again bring the spirit of the season to audiences nationwide with his 2025 holiday tour, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas. Skaggs and his award-winning band Kentucky Thunder will perform eight special Christmas concerts this December.

Skaggs’ 2025 Christmas tour will visit Philadelphia, MS; Owensboro, KY; Steelville, MO; Nashville, TN; Birmingham, AL; Nashville, IN; Cincinnati, OH; and Bristol, VA.

The show will feature a mix of holiday favorites, new arrangements, and signature Kentucky Thunder instrumentals, performed with the tight harmonies and acoustic mastery that have defined Skaggs’ legendary career.

“I’d like to invite you all to our Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas Show this December,” says Skaggs. “You’ll hear some great old Christmas favorites, some newer Christmas songs and some great instrumentals too. Come on out and see this fun family show. I promise you’ll have a great time.”

Concertgoers can expect classics like “Christmas Time’s A Comin’,” “New Star Shining,” “Let It Snow,” and “Mary, Did You Know?,” alongside Kentucky Thunder’s instrumental showcases including “Deck the Halls,” “Ancient Christmas Tones,” and “Icy Vine Grove.” Each night includes sing-alongs such as “Joy to the World” and “Silver Bells.”

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas Tour Dates:

Dec. 4 – Philadelphia, MS – Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music / Ellis Theater

Dec. 5 – Owensboro, KY – Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum / Woodward Theatre

Dec. 6 – Steelville, MO – Meramec Music Theatre

Dec. 7 – Nashville, TN – The Fisher Center at Belmont University

Dec. 8 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre

Dec. 11 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

Dec. 12 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall OTR

Dec. 13 – Bristol, VA – Hard Rock Live Bristol