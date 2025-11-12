Country Icon Anne Murray Honored In Nashville And Releases Newly Remastered Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music icon Anne Murray celebrates the holiday season with the release of two freshly remastered classics, Christmas Wishes, and Anne Murray’s Greatest Hits, out now via Universal Music Canada, the country’s leading music company.

The ANNEversary campaign continues to build on Murray’s legacy and her lasting influence on generations of artists and the industry. Last month, a star-studded lineup gathered at Nashville’s historic Opry House for The Music of My Life: An All-Star Tribute to Anne Murray, a one-night-only concert event celebrating Murray’s notable contribution to country music. Performers included Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, k.d. lang, The Gatlin Brothers, Shenandoah, Pam Tillis, Collin Raye, Lorrie Morgan, Michelle Wright and more (Outback Presents was the official show promoter).

Released by Capitol Records in 1981, Christmas Wishes marked Murray’s first holiday album and peaked at #34 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, earned Double Platinum certification in the US and Triple Platinum in Canada. Now, newly remastered for the ANNEversary Edition, the album features HD audio, Dolby Atmos mixes, and bonus instrumental versions of every track, offering fans a reimagined listening experience.

Adding to Canadian holiday celebrations, SiriusXM Canada launched a brand-new exclusive collaboration – Holidays with Anne Murray & Friends airing now through December 27. The Anne Murray Holiday Special is a one-hour program where Murray shares memories behind her most cherished holiday songs and the traditions that continue to inspire her music. For scheduled airings and more information, visit HERE.

Originally released in 1980, Anne Murray’s Greatest Hits is a collection of nine previously released singles from 1970 through 1980, alongside recorded track, “Could I Have This Dance,” which appeared on the soundtrack to the film Urban Cowboy and reached #33 on Billboard’s Hot 100. This milestone compilation became the first collection of Murray’s chart-topping singles, from her breakthrough hit “Snowbird” to her later career classics and is certified 6x Platinum in Canada. In the US, the album peaked #16 on the Billboard Album Chart, rose to #2 on the Top Country Albums Chart (holding for nine consecutive weeks), and was certified 4x multi-Platinum, marking it (at the time) her best-selling album.

These new ANNEversary releases follow the success of Murray’s latest studio album from earlier this year, Here You Are, which debuted #1 on the Canadian Country Albums Chart and #8 on the U.S. Country Albums Chart. The album features eleven newly found songs recorded between 1978 and 1996 that were rediscovered from the archives and masterfully updated for release.