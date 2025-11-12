Dan + Shay Sign A New Management Deal With The Core Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — 3x GRAMMY Award-winning country duo Dan + Shay have secured a new management deal with The Core Entertainment where they will be represented by Core co-founders and CEOs Simon Tikhman and Kevin “Chief” Zaruk.

Known for hits such as “Tequila,” “Speechless,” “10,000 Hours” (with Justin Bieber), “Glad You Exist,” and “Save Me The Trouble,” Dan + Shay have accumulated billions of global streams, multiple #1 singles, and an established fan base.

Most recently, the duo announced new holiday music with “Long Live Christmas” (Warner Music Nashville) and rush-released a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Back To December,” due to fan demand.

“We’ve always admired The Core’s “music-first” mentality, and from our first conversations with Simon, Chief, and the entire team, we knew that it was the perfect home for us. They have built something truly special, and we are proud to be a part of the story they are writing. We believe in their passion and vision for our music, and can’t wait to launch the next chapter of our career together. The best is yet to come,” said Dan + Shay in a joint statement.

“Dan + Shay are rare talents—world-class vocalists, songwriters, and performers whose music continues to connect on a global level. We’re honored to join their team and look forward to building on everything they’ve created while opening new doors across music, touring, and partnerships,” added Simon Tikhman & Kevin “Chief” Zaruk, CEOs and Co-Founders, The Core Entertainment.