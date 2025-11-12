Dayglo Presents Secures A Booking Partnership With San Antonio’s Stable Hall

SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) — Dayglo Presents announced a new partnership that will see them take over booking at San Antonio’s state-of-the-art music venue, Stable Hall.

Booking and programming at Stable Hall will be led by Dayglo’s head talent buyer Hannah Gold (Newport Festivals, Luck Reunion) and the venue will host national and regional touring artists, while providing a key stage for rising local talent.

The venue, which first opened in 1894 as stables for Pearl Beer’s draft horses, was re-opened in 2024 as a live concert venue, hosting shows by artists such as Black Pumas and Gillian Welch and becoming a fixture in San Antonio’s live music scene.

“Stable Hall is a gem. It’s a very special building that artists love to play, and fans are enamored with. There’s a spirit when you walk through the door, and it’s palpable right away. It’s also surrounded by incredible restaurants and practically attached to one of the nicest hotels in the country. We’re planting our flag as a haven for San Antonio’s finest bands and artists as well as a must-play venue for national and global acts,” stated Hannah Gold.

“We are beyond excited to be working with Peter Shapiro and the Dayglo team. This is a win not only for Stable Hall, but for the city of San Antonio to have such an iconic promoter bringing shows to the market. By integrating top national, regional, and local creatives into the Pearl community- one already reimagining the culinary and hospitality scene, we’re creating an environment where artists can finally experience the same level of care and inspiration as their fans,” added Stable Hall GM Garrett Zimmerman.