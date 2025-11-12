Dee Hale Named SVP For Film and TV Admin At Sony Music Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the promotion of longtime team member Dee Hale to Senior Vice President, Film and TV Administration.

In her new role, Hale, based in Nashville, will serve as the primary administrative contact for the music publisher’s studio clients while also providing support for SMP’s UK studio clients.

She will continue to serve as co-chair of the Society and Publisher Forum A/V Committee.

Hale began her career with SMP in 1993 as Director of Film & Television Music Administration and has since collaborated with partners such as Sony Pictures, Tyler Perry Studios, A&E, Discovery, Twentieth Century Studios, and Apple, as well as composers including John Williams, Danny Elfman, Hans Zimmer, James Horner, and others.

“I love working for a great company, with great people, doing something I love! It’s been an honor to work with our amazing studio clients and so many others around the world to take this part of the business to a higher level, and I am excited for what’s ahead,” Hale said.

Dale Esworthy, Sony Music Publishing Executive Vice President, Worldwide Administration, added, “Dee’s dedication to songwriters and composers is unsurpassed and unwavering. Her leadership as co-chair of the Society and Publisher Forum’s AV Data Exchange working group has been instrumental in strengthening global administration practices for composers at SMP and beyond. I look forward to seeing Dee step into this new role and am excited to see what she’ll achieve next.”