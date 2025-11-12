Gregg Nadel Promoted To President A&R At Warner Records Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the appointment of music executive Gregg Nadel to the newly created role of President of A&R at Warner Records Group.

Nadel, who is based in Los Angeles, will oversee A&R operations and strategy at the label group, reporting to Warner Records Group CEO & Co-Chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck.

In his new role, Nadel will collaborate with Joe Kentish, President of Warner Records UK; Karen Kwak, Head of A&R at Warner Records US; and Cris Lacy, who earlier this week was announced as Chair & President of the newly rebranded Warner Records Nashville.

Nadel’s resume includes past leadership and A&R roles at Elektra and Atlantic Records, where he served as SVP, A&R and Marketing.

“Joining the mothership at Warner Records Group is an extraordinary opportunity to champion amazing artists on the global stage and to connect the dots to bring them to audiences everywhere. An incredible devotion to the music is hard-wired into this company’s DNA, and I’m looking forward to working with Aaron, Tom, Joe, Karen, Cris, and their brilliant teams on both sides of the Atlantic to discover, nurture, and elevate the next generation of stars,” Nadel said.

“As we continue to build out Warner Records Group as a tight-knit, seamless global ecosystem, having Gregg join us at the group level will be a huge asset. He’s a rare, all-around music man, with experience in everything from signing chart-topping artists to making records to developing superstars to leading creative teams. His invaluable relationships, calm judgment, and gift for bringing out the best in world-class talent will make a real difference as we focus our combined efforts on forging long-term careers with our US, UK, and Nashville teams,” Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson added in a joint statement.