Record Breaking Comedian Matt Rife Extends The ‘Stay Golden’ World Tour With New Dates

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Record-breaking comedian Matt Rife announced an extension of his highly successful Stay Golden World Tour, with a run of over 40 new dates next year across North America, Europe and the UK. These add to his previously announced shows across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Canada. The run of new shows, produced by Live Nation, kick off on Saturday, February 28 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center, before continuing with shows in Washington, DC, Tampa, Louisville, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, Rome, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, December 29 in Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center.

In select markets, Rife will introduce a new 360° in-the-round stage design, giving fans a completely immersive experience. With the addition of these shows, he will be heading to over 10 countries next year with over 60 shows.

The 2025 leg of his comedy tour saw Rife play shows across San Diego, Austin, Philadelphia, and more — including two sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, making him the youngest comedian to sell out the venue. Rife has shattered multiple venue records across the country on this tour, including the most single-event tickets ever sold at both Columbus’ Nationwide Arena and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, as well as the all-time ticket sales record at Manchester’s SNHU Arena and the paid seat record for the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. He also set a new benchmark at Anaheim’s Honda Center, breaking the record for most tickets sold by a comedian in the venue’s history.

His Stay Golden era builds on the success of his ProbleMATTic World Tour, where Rife sold over 600,000 tickets across 250+ shows in under 48 hours following its 2023 announcement. That global run included stops across North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia, solidifying his status as one of comedy’s biggest breakout stars.

Rife’s next special for Netflix premieres globally on December 2, 2025. Matt Rife: Unwrapped — A Christmas Crowd Work Special, “explores gifts, traditions and who’s made it on the naughty or nice list this year.” Directed by Erik Griffin, the special was taped in Phoenix, Arizona. Rife also executive produced along with Christina Shams. His company, Carpe Noctem, produced the special along with Avesta Entertainment and Above Average.

TICKETS: Tickets for all newly announced dates will be available starting Wednesday, November 12 at 12pm local time with an artist presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 14 at 12pm local time.

VIP: Rife is offering fans a variety of ways to elevate their night out on his Stay Golden World Tour. Guests can enjoy enhanced experiences through three exclusive VIP packages designed to make the evening unforgettable.

The Gold VIP Experience includes early venue entry, access to a private pre-show VIP bar with complimentary drink tickets, a photo booth, and engaging activations that set the stage for an amazing show. The Silver and Bronze VIP Experiences also feature early access along with exclusive limited-edition merchandise and collectible swag items available only to VIP guests.

MATT RIFE: STAY GOLDEN WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES:

Fri Jan 16 — Christchurch, NZ — Wolfbrook Arena*

Sat Jan 17 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena*

Mon Jan 19 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre*

Tue Jan 20 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre*

Thu Jan 22 — Adelaide, AU — Adelaide Entertainment Centre*

Fri Jan 23 — Melbourne, AU — Palais Theatre*

Fri Jan 23 — Melbourne, AU — Palais Theatre*

Sat Jan 24 — Melbourne, AU — Palais Theatre*

Sat Jan 24 — Melbourne, AU — Palais Theatre*

Fri Jan 30 — Sydney, AU — ICC Sydney Theatre*

Sat Jan 31 — Sydney, AU — ICC Sydney Theatre*

Sun Feb 01 — Sydney, AU — Sydney Opera House*

Tue Feb 03 — Perth, AU — Perth HPC*

Wed Feb 04 — Perth, AU — Perth HPC*

Thu Feb 05 — Perth, AU — Perth HPC*

Sat Feb 07 — Singapore — Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat Feb 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center^

Sat Mar 01 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena^

Thu Mar 12— Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena^

Fri Mar 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena^

Sat Mar 14 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena^

Sun Mar 15 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center^

Sat Mar 28 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center^

Sun Mar 29 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center^

Mon Apr 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

Fri Apr 17 — Zurich, Switzerland — Hallenstadion

Sat Apr 18 — Oslo, Norway — Unity Arena

Mon Apr 20 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena

Wed Apr 22 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

Thu Apr 23 — London, England — The O2 Arena

Fri Apr 24 — Manchester, England — AO Arena

Sat Apr 25 — Glasgow, Scotland — OVO Hydro

Mon Apr 27 — Rome, Italy — Sala Santa Cecilia Auditorium

Fri Jun 26 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sun Jun 28 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center^

Sat Jul 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre

Sat Jul 18 — Edmonton, AB — Kinsmen Park*

Sun Jul 19 — Winnipeg, MB — Assiniboine Park*

Fri Jul 24 — Ocean Casino Resort — Atlantic City, NJ

Thu Aug 06 — Halifax, NS — Garrison Grounds*

Fri Aug 07 — Halifax, NS — Garrison Grounds*

Sat Aug 08 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheatre*

Sat Aug 22 — Anchorage, AK — Alaska Airlines Center

Sun Aug 23 — Fairbanks, AK — Carlson Center

Thu Aug 27 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri Aug 28 — Calgary, AB — Prince’s Island Park*

Sat Aug 29 — Spokane, WA — ONE Spokane Stadium*

Sun Aug 30 — Vancouver, BC — Stanley Park*

Fri Sep 4 — Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, CT

Sat Sep 5 — Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, CT

Fri Sep 25 — Choctaw, OK — Choctaw Casino

Sun Sep 27 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP*

Fri Oct 09 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena^

Sat Oct 10 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Sun Oct 11 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center^

Sun Oct 18 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena^

Sun Oct 25 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sat Nov 07 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum^

Sun Nov 08 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse^

Fri Nov 20 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena^

Sat Nov 21 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Sun Nov 22 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena^

Sat Dec 12 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena^

Sun Dec 13 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena^

Sat Dec 26 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center^

Tue Dec 29 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

*Previously announced dates

^Dates with in-the-round stage

All bolded dates are newly added