Rising Country Artist Cassidy Daniels Extend Publishing Deal With Liz Rose Music And Joins Laguna Madre Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Liz Rose Music is proud to announce the extension of its publishing deal with rising country artist and songwriter Cassidy Daniels, reinforcing a creative partnership that has been flourishing since the early days of her career. In addition, Daniels has officially joined Laguna Madre Management, aligning her team for the next chapter of her fast-rising career.

Daniels shared her excitement about continuing her journey with Liz Rose Music, saying, “Liz and the entire Liz Rose Music team have believed in me from the very early stages of my career. I’m sticking with the people who have stuck with me — and by God, they are stuck with me now. I’m grateful and honored to be a part of their journey as much as they are mine.”

“Working with Cassidy Daniels has been one of the great joys of my career,” shares Liz Rose, Grammy-winning songwriter and founder of Liz Rose Music. “Cassidy is a hard worker who pours herself into her craft, a natural storyteller with a voice that stops you in your tracks, and the type of person who keeps everyone around her laughing and inspired. We’re so proud to stand behind her and can’t wait to watch the world catch up to the star we already know she is.”

The continued partnership with Liz Rose Music and new management under Laguna Madre signals big things ahead for Daniels, as she continues to shape her sound and story on an even bigger stage.

Originally from North Carolina (NC), Daniels moved to Nashville to pursue her dream of making music full-time. Known for her powerhouse vocals and heartfelt songwriting, Daniels has quickly become a standout talent in Music City. Her journey has taken her from the writing room to the spotlight, including a featured role on the CBS/Paramount TV series The Road, produced by Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton.

aguna Madre Management is an artist management company founded by Liz Rose Music, dedicated to strategic career development and long-term success for recording artists.