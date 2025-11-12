Robert van Leer To Step Down As Executive Director & CEO At The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announced that Robert van Leer plans to step down from his post as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer to assume a new role as Performing Arts Program Director at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

Van Leer, who has held his current post at the Wallis since April 2023, will assume his new role effective February 23, 2026.

Daphna Nazarian, Wallis Board Chair, said, “Robert’s vision, dedication, and belief in a collaborative arts community have broadened our core mission. We are deeply grateful for Robert’s strong leadership and the many contributions he has made during his time with us.

“His decades of experience expanding access to the arts and breaking down barriers across genres made him a great fit to set the stage and foundation for our organization as we embarked on the second decade in the history, growth, and evolution of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

“Finally, his dedication to nurturing the next generation of artists and audiences has been an inspiration. We take great pride in seeing Robert take on this distinguished role and look forward to maintaining a bridge between our organizations in the future.”

Established in 1966, the Hewlett Foundation is a nonpartisan philanthropy created by engineer and entrepreneur Bill Hewlett and his wife, Flora. Van Leer will lead the foundation’s Performing Arts Program, which supports artistic projects in communities across the region, while also making grants for social programs addressing climate change, reproductive health, women’s economic empowerment, and inclusive governance.