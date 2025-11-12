The Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert Announced For UBS Arena In December

ELMONT, NY (CelebrityAccess) — After Jamaica suffered a devastating hit from from Hurricane Melissa in October, organizers announced plans for the Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert, bringing together some of the biggest names in Caribbean music to help raise funds to assist with recovery.

Set for December 12 at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the event is produced as part of the “I Love Jamaica Concert Series” and features a lineup that includes Jamaican and Caribbean stars such as Shaggy, Sean Paul, KES the Band, Inner Circle, Ky-Mani Marley, Tessanne Chin, Aidonia, Chronic Law, T.O.K., Gramps Morgan, Richie Stephens and Mikey Spice. Additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

All proceeds from the Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert will be transparently distributed to the following approved beneficiaries:

• Shaggy’s “Make A Difference Foundation”

• Sean Paul’s preferred charity: Food For The Poor

• The Consulate General of Jamaica in New York, supporting the official relief portal SupportJamaica.gov.jm

• The Irie Jam Radio Foundation (foundation.iriejamradio.com)

The Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert is being produced by a coalition of cultural organizations including Jammins Events, Irie Jam Radio, and Roadblock Radio — in association with the Consulate of Jamaica in New York.

“This is more than a concert — it’s a movement,” said George Crooks, CEO of Jammins Events. “Every ticket purchased directly supports rebuilding lives, homes, and hope in Jamaica.”