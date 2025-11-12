There Are Just Two Days Left To Get Your Artist Account Ready For Spotify Wrapped 2025

(Hypebot) — There are just two days left to update Spotify Artists Accounts for Wrapped 2025. Fortunately, Hypebot makes it easy with a checklist and tips from Spotify to help every musician get ready.

The deadline to update artist Spotify Artist accounts for Wrapped 2025 is November 14.

Its one of the biggest music fan moments of the year with hundreds of millions sharing their Spotify Wrapped stories. Every artist can participate and getting your artist account ready for Spotify Wrapped takes just minutes.

Here is the impact of last year’s Wrapped.

