Touring As The Guess Who – Burton Cummings And Randy Bachman Announce 2026 Canadian Tour

NIAGARA FALLS (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian sons Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman will tour as The Guess Who for the first time in 23 years. After six decades and a hard-fought battle to reclaim their name, the band has announced a celebratory Canadian tour for 2026. Dates kick off May 26th at Avenir Centre in Moncton, NB, making stops in Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and more, and will feature support from Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles). Ticket pre-sales start this Tuesday, with general on sale beginning this Friday, November 14th at 10am local. Other highlights in today’s announcement include performances at Ottawa Bluesfest on July 19th and The Pacific National Exhibition on August 23rd. The full tour routing is included below. For tickets and more information visit theguesswho.com.

Cummings reflects, “Randy and I are thrilled that our songs have never gone away. That people still want to hear us perform them live. We are going to go out and HONOUR the music.” Bachman adds, “I’m looking ahead and very excited to be joining up with Burton and touring as The Guess Who again. Together we created decades of incredible songs and memories that still stand strong today. Can’t wait to sing them with you all soon!”

Formed in 1965, The Guess Who – who have been dubbed “the Canadian Beatles” – released eleven studio albums, all of which charted in both Canada and the United States, including 1970s American Woman, which went to Number One in Canada and Number 9 in the US. They’ve placed fourteen singles in the US Top 40 chart and more than thirty in Canada – rock & roll classics like “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature,” and “No Time.” Just last month, Burton and Randy were announced as 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees.

With their unmatched songwriting catalog and deep influence on rock music, this moment marks a rare and meaningful full-circle return – one that longtime fans have been waiting for, and one that underscores just how enduring their mighty legacy continues to be.

THE GUESS WHO TOUR DATES

Jan 31 – Niagara Falls, Canada – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino – SOLD OUT

Feb 23 – Feb 27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Rock Legends Cruise XIII – SOLD OUT

May 26 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

May 27 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

May 29 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

May 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

June 2 – London, ON – Canada Life Place

June 5 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

June 6 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

June 8 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

June 10 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

July 19 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

Aug 23 – Vancouver, BC – The Pacific National Exhibition