Virginia Music Veterans Coach Q and G-Man Launch Label Services Unlimited

VIRGINIA (CelebrityAccess) – Along with decorated talent booker and fellow Virginian George “G-Man” Waters, music industry PR guru Quinelle “Coach Q” Holder (known for his work with renowned entertainers such as OG Ron C & The Chopstars, Hit-Boy, BIA, Rico Love, and the late Juice WRLD) has unveiled his latest entrepreneurial venture: Label Services Unlimited. This web-based business aims to level the playing field for independent musicians by offering transparent, data-driven label operations.

From budgeting and project management to marketing and royalty operations, this creative first company empowers artists to maintain control while offloading the heavy lifting. This announcement follows Holder’s recent distribution partnership with Vydia for his boutique firm, Medium Creative Agency, orchestrated by Label and Artist Relations manager Rocko Rathon and celebrated with the signing of rapper/producer Scootie Wop.

Coach Q’s resume boasts impressive roles, including Director of Publicity for Pusha T’s Heir Wave Music Group, Board Advisor to the Recording Academy’s Washington, D.C. Chapter, and Senior Publicist for Sony’s The Orchard (Urban Division). Presently, Coach Q serves as the in-house publicist for 2025 ‘Songwriters Hall of Fame’ inductee Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and his faith-based label ‘Alienz Alive. In addition to being the Media Liaison for Grammy-winning triple threat LunchMoney Lewis, he’s also a PR consultant for ONErpm and the DMV ‘Community Curator’ for music technology platform The Digilogue.

G-Man’s journey from managing artists to producing music culminated in the establishment of SONY/The Orchard imprint G-Man Entertainment Music Group. This led to the creation of the renowned promotional company, “G-Man Live.” Legends such as Keith Sweat, Wu-Tang Clan, Bobby Brown, Ashanti, J. Cole, Dru Hill, Busta Rhymes, Curren$y, Vedo, and Dave East have graced stages curated by this visionary, who takes pride in connecting artists with their fans.

In a joint press statement given exclusively to iHeartRadio, the Managing Partners reveal: “We’ve been quietly collaborating for a while now, but it feels amazing to officially join forces and demonstrate the power of teamwork in Hampton Roads and beyond. It’s easy to preach about community unity, but it takes a whole new level of commitment to actually make it happen.”

Sabrina Vaz-Holder, former Marketing Director at Reflection Music Group (EMPIRE), will take on the role of Director of Operations, while Justin White steps in as General Manager. Erika “Qban” Guilarte joins the team as Head of Marketing. In-person workshops are set to take place in major cities starting in 2026.