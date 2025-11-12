Women In Music Announce UK Chapter Relaunch

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Women in Music, the non-profit organization founded in 1985 in New York, proudly announces the official relaunch of its UK chapter under the leadership of Co-Chairs Trina Smith (AFEM Board, In Place of War Global Advisory) and Sarah Wilson (Head of TuneCore UK & Australia). The organization’s mission is to educate, empower, and advance women in the music industry while building international bridges to provide exciting opportunities for members worldwide.

As it relaunches, Women in Music UK is redefining advocacy for gender equity in music. The new chapter will focus on hands-on education, professional development, and cross-industry collaboration, creating spaces that move beyond conversation to deliver measurable impact.

“Women in Music is excited to kick off a new era of service to the community as we welcome WIM UK to the family,” said Nicole Barsalona, President of Women in Music. “With a dynamic leadership team and a vision for advancing WIM’s mission innovatively, we can’t wait to see what WIM UK accomplishes as they equip and inspire a new generation of global industry leaders.”

“We’re not here to repeat the same discussions,” says Smith, “We’re building an active, connected community where artists, managers, and music professionals come together to learn, collaborate, and grow. This is about equipping people with tools, not just conversation.”

“Our focus is action,” adds Wilson, “That means tangible opportunities, mentoring, workshops, and partnership programs that genuinely move the needle for women and gender minorities in music.”

Women in Music UK will host in-person events, mentorship pods, accountability cohorts, and immersive learning labs, designed to give members real access, strategy, and support. The chapter will also introduce curated networking events, “speed-collab” sessions, and partnerships with DSPs, publishers, and creative institutions to provide members with direct pathways into career opportunities.