BMG’s Thomas Coesfeld To Succeed Thomas Rabe As Chairman And CEO Of Bertelsmann

GÜTERSLOH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Bertelsmann, the parent company of Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG), announced that Thomas Coesfeld has been appointed as CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Coesfeld will succeed longtime Chair Thomas Rabe, effective January 1, 2027.

Coesfeld has served as CEO of BMG since 2023 and has held a position on Bertelsmann’s board since 2024. He began his career at the prominent management consultancy McKinsey in 2014, then worked for various Bertelsmann companies before assuming his first executive position at Mohn Media in 2018.

His appointment ends speculation that his older brother, Carsten Coesfeld, might succeed to the top spot at Bertelsmann.

“I thank the supervisory board and especially its chairman, Christoph Mohn, for the confidence placed in me, and I am very much looking forward to taking on the responsibility for the leadership of Bertelsmann. It’s a challenge in which I will rely on the support of the entire board, top management, and all employees,” Thomas Coesfeld said.