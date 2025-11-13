Jack Johnson Announces His SURFILMUSIC Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson will hit the road in summer 2026 with his coast-to-coast SURFILMUSIC Tour.
The tour—Johnson’s first since 2022—kicks off on June 19 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, and wraps with two shows at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 10 and 11.
In support of the tour, Johnson has released a new single, “Hold On to the Light,” featuring Hermanos Gutiérrez, out today on all streaming platforms. The song gives fans a sneak peek of the forthcoming SURFILMUSIC soundtrack, scored by Jack Johnson and Hermanos Gutiérrez for a feature film chronicling Johnson’s journey from surfer to filmmaker and musician.
In partnership with the Johnson ʻOhana Foundation, all net proceeds from Platinum and Premium ticketing programs will directly support nonprofit organizations in each city. Additionally, $2 from every ticket will benefit environmental causes—$1 directed to REVERB’s Climate Project Portfolio to support carbon reduction projects, and $1 to All At Once Non-Profit Partners working on environmental initiatives in communities near each concert and across the country.
Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC 2026 Tour Dates:
With Hermanos Gutiérrez
June 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
June 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
June 24 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Mann Center
June 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 30 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
July 1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
July 3 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake
July 4 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 5 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
July 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
July 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 12 – Shakopee, MN – Minnesota Quarry Amphitheater
Leg 2 with Lake Street Dive and G. Love (Tahoe Only)
August 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
August 25 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
August 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
August 28 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
September 1 – Riverside, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
September 2 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 3 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 4 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
September 6 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic
Leg 3 with Hermanos Gutiérrez and G. Love
September 26 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre
September 27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
September 30–October 1 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
October 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
October 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
October 9 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 10– Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
October 11– Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl