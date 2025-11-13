Jack Johnson Announces His SURFILMUSIC Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson will hit the road in summer 2026 with his coast-to-coast SURFILMUSIC Tour.

The tour—Johnson’s first since 2022—kicks off on June 19 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, and wraps with two shows at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 10 and 11.

In support of the tour, Johnson has released a new single, “Hold On to the Light,” featuring Hermanos Gutiérrez, out today on all streaming platforms. The song gives fans a sneak peek of the forthcoming SURFILMUSIC soundtrack, scored by Jack Johnson and Hermanos Gutiérrez for a feature film chronicling Johnson’s journey from surfer to filmmaker and musician.

In partnership with the Johnson ʻOhana Foundation, all net proceeds from Platinum and Premium ticketing programs will directly support nonprofit organizations in each city. Additionally, $2 from every ticket will benefit environmental causes—$1 directed to REVERB’s Climate Project Portfolio to support carbon reduction projects, and $1 to All At Once Non-Profit Partners working on environmental initiatives in communities near each concert and across the country.

Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC 2026 Tour Dates:

With Hermanos Gutiérrez

June 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

June 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 24 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Mann Center

June 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 30 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

July 1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

July 3 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake

July 4 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 5 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

July 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 12 – Shakopee, MN – Minnesota Quarry Amphitheater

Leg 2 with Lake Street Dive and G. Love (Tahoe Only)

August 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 25 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

August 28 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September 1 – Riverside, MO – MORTON Amphitheater

September 2 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 3 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 4 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

September 6 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic

Leg 3 with Hermanos Gutiérrez and G. Love

September 26 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

September 30–October 1 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

October 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

October 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 9 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 10– Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 11– Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl