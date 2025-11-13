Kobalt Signs Nigeria’s Inner Circle Publishing

LAGOS, Nigeria (CelebrityAccess) — Kobalt, the independent music publisher, announced a new partnership with the Nigerian publishing company Inner Circle Publishing (INCP).

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Inner Circle Publishing, a powerhouse driving the next wave of African music and talent,” said Kenny McGoff, Head of Creative UK & GSA, Kobalt Music. “Nigeria continues to be a wellspring of creativity and cultural influence, and this deal reflects our commitment to supporting diverse voices on a global stage. We’re excited to work closely with the Inner Circle team to help amplify their writers and bring their music to the world.”

Co-founded by Caleb Oyolola & Promise Dennis earlier this year, INCP has already built a reputation with signing Nigerian producers such as Choke Boi who produced the viral hit “Joy is Coming” and Serotonin who produced “Venus” which has already passed more than 100 million streams.

Inner Circle also discovered and managed Fido, whose debut #1 single ‘Awolowo’ put him on the map in Afroworld. The group’s label arm has also platformed rising stars such as Mavo with the top 5 hits “Escaladizzy” and “Shakabulizzy.”

“I have no doubt that Inner Circle Publishing will become one of the most successful and important publishers in Nigeria in the coming years. Caleb is one of the most impressive young entrepreneurs I’ve ever met, and I’m delighted to play a small part in the growth of this exciting business,” said Tyler Brown, founder of Funfair Records & Publishing, who was instrumental in the Kobalt-INCP deal and will remain involved in the creative and business development capacity. “Artist development is probably the most in-demand skill set in the world right now, and Inner Circle seems to deliver it time and time again.”