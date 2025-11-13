Marisa Flynn Named VP Of Programming, Marketing And Communications At Proctors Collaborative

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Proctors Collaborative announced the appointment of Marisa Flynn to the role of Vice President of Programming, Marketing, and Communications.

Flynn brings nearly two decades of experience in entertainment, brand leadership, and business development to one of the prominent New York performing arts organization.

In her new role at Proctors Collaborative, Flynn will oversee the organization’s programming strategy, succeeding Jean Leonard, who previously held the role before becoming President of Proctors Collaborative.

Flynn will oversee programming and communications across the organizations venues, including Proctors in Schenectady, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

Flynn joins Proctors Collaborative after most recently serving as as Vice President of Business Development at Oak View Group, where she led initiatives to expand partnerships and uncover new revenue and guest experience opportunities across arenas, performing arts centers, colleges, and cultural attractions.

Her resume in live entertainment includes a tenure as a producer and Director of Booking at Mills Entertainment, where she collaborated with artists, agencies, and venues nationwide to deliver live experiences. She also served as Brand Director for Carnegie Deli, “The World’s Most Famous Delicatessen,” spearheading the development and launch of its food service and retail product lines.

“Marisa’s combination of creative vision and leadership experience makes her a tremendous addition to our team,” said Leonard. “Her national perspective and deep connection to the Capital Region will help us build on our mission to create inspiring, accessible, and transformative arts experiences.”

“Proctors has been an important part of my professional journey and personal life, so stepping into this role is truly an honor,” said Flynn. “I look forward to working with this incredible team to grow audiences, elevate our programming, and continue Proctors Collaborative’s legacy as a cultural cornerstone.”

Flynn holds a B.A. from Penn State University has served as a panelist, moderator, and mentor through the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), the Florida Venue Managers Association, and the VenuesNow Conference. She most recently served as Vice Chair of IAVM’s Allied Committee, earned her Certified Venue Professional (CVP) designation through IAVM, and has been honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary International for her community service in the Capital Region.