Rising Star Matt Cooper Signs With WME

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Matt Cooper, the multi-faceted athlete, actor, and recording artist, has officially signed with WME for global representation.

A Jacksonville native who played baseball at the University of Central Florida before transitioning into music, Cooper has established a distinctive sound that blends Americana, roots-pop, and faith-based influences.

His debut Quartz Hill Records single, “Highs & Lows,” became the No. 1 Most Added Song at U.S. Country Radio (Mediabase) out of the box on Sept. 29 and has since continued to climb the charts. His full music catalog has already generated more than 118 million global streams.

“Matt is one of those rare artists whose music ventures beyond boundaries while staying rooted in authenticity,” said WME Partner Henry Glascock. “His songs are emotionally resonant, his voice is instantly identifiable, and his connection with fans—both online and in person—is undeniable. We’re thrilled to represent him and help bring his genre-blending sound to audiences everywhere.”

“I’m beyond honored to be part of the WME family,” said Cooper. “They’ve hit the ground running and have already brought me some incredible opportunities, including opening for Parmalee this past weekend. Touring is part of my mission to spread positive messages to the world, and I’m blessed to have found a partner that truly gets me as an artist and aligns with that passion.”

Cooper is slated to open for Chris Janson in Snoqualmie, Washington, this Saturday (Nov. 15), with additional performances set for Nashville on Nov. 17, Lansing, Michigan, on Dec. 9, and Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 17.