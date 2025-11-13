Stingray Acquires Radio Streamer TuneIn For $175 Million

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — Stingray Group Inc., a music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising company, announced that it has acquired the radio streaming pioneer TuneIn.

The deal, valued at US$175 million, is based on TuneIn’s forecasted sales of US$110 million and adjusted EBITDA of US$30 million for the 12-month period ending December 31.

The transaction is subject to approval from TuneIn’s shareholders and customary closing conditions and may face regulatory scrutiny before completion.

Stingray anticipates that the acquisition will expand its reach by combining its music and video content with TuneIn’s partnerships with major device manufacturers, automotive companies, and content providers.

TuneIn currently serves over 75 million active listeners globally each month, providing access to more than 100,000 radio stations, podcasts, music channels, news, sports, and audiobooks. TuneIn’s content is distributed across more than 200 platforms and connected devices, including over 50 in-car audio systems, in more than 100 countries.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in Stingray’s journey to further strengthen its position as a global leader in audio entertainment and digital advertising sales,” stated Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray.

“We are crafting an unmatched audio ecosystem by merging Stingray’s extensive technology infrastructure and content distribution capabilities with TuneIn’s expertise in monetization, advertising technology, and diverse content offerings. We’re particularly excited about expanding our reach in the automotive sector, where TuneIn and Stingray have both established strong integrations with leading manufacturers. This aligns perfectly with our strategy to meet listeners wherever they are—at home, in the car, or at retail locations. Together, we are poised to redefine audio for a connected world, delivering extraordinary value to our listeners, content partners, and advertisers,” Boyko added.

Following the acquisition, the TuneIn platform will continue to operate under its existing brand.