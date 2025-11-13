The Kurland Agency Adds Andrea Sabata, Welcomes Tom Rush, Roger McGuinn, and More To The Roster

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Boston-based talent boutique The Kurland Agency announced the addition of industry veteran Andrea Sabata and her roster of artists.
Sabata, who joins TKA in an administrative role, will continue to be closely involved in supporting their creative journeys and future tour planning.
Additionally, TKA announced the addition of several artists to its roster:
Three-time GRAMMY-winning bluegrass, jazz, and classical artist Mark O’Connor and his violinist wife, Maggie O’Connor.
The Chaplin Family, a multi-generational continuation of the legacy of the late Harry Chapin.
Richie Furay, founding member of Buffalo Springfield and Poco.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Roger McGuinn, best known as the founder of The Byrds, who went on to become a folk icon as a solo artist.
Singer-songwriter and folk icon Tom Rush, known for his solo career as well as collaborations with artists such as Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, and James Taylor.