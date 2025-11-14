Bad Bunny Wins Album of the Year At the 26th Annual Latin Grammys

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Bad Bunny took top honors at the 26th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday night, taking home multiple trophies, including wins for Album of the Year, Best Urban Album, Song, and Reggaeton performance.

“Puerto Rico, I love you. Thank you,” Bad Bunny told the audience during his final acceptance speech of the night. “Don’t forget where you come from, don’t stop being yourselves. There are many ways to fight for your homeland … we chose music.”

Alejandro Sanz was also recognized by the Latin Recording Academy with his hit Palmeras En El Jardín securing the win for Record of the Year while Karol G took home the award for Song of the Year for her hit “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Mexican singer-songwriter Paloma Morphy as the Best New Artist for 2025 n the strength of her debut album Au, featuring songs such as “(sola)” which was nominated for Best Alternative Song.

Argentine duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso also had a big night, taking home five out of the 10 total awards they were nominated for this year, including Best Pop Song for their hit “El Día Del Amigo”

“Okay, I have three things to say,” Morphy said in Spanish during her acceptance speech. “I want to thank all the people that believed in me. That believed in me so much that I could believe in myself. If you have a song that you’re ashamed to upload, upload the song. And if you’re sad, find that drive to keep moving forward, do it because maybe it will lead you to a Grammy.”

Performers at this year’s Latin Grammys included Los Tigres del Norte, Alejandro Sanz, Carín León & Kacey Musgraves and a special tribute to the legendary Carlos Santana, performed by Christian Nodal, Maluma, Edgar Barrera and Grupo Frontera.

Now in its 26th year, the Latin Grammys took place on Thursday, November 13th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by Maluma and Roselyn Sanchez.

The full list of winners can be found here: https://www.latingrammy.com/en/awards/nominees-26th-annual-latin-grammy-awardsBd