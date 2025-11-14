GEMA Prevails In Copyright Case Against OpenAI

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — A German court has ruled in favor of the German music rights collective GEMA, who alleged that OpenAI’s ChatGPT violated copyright law by training its large language model systems on licensed music works without permission.

The ruling, which was reported by multiple news outlets, stems from a 2024 lawsuit filed by GEMA over the alleged use of copyrighted material.

According to The Guardian, OpenAI was ordered to pay an undisclosed amount in damages to GEMA and its represented rightsholders. OpenAI said it disagreed with the ruling and is considering its next steps in the dispute.

“This new technology raises fundamental legal questions that we absolutely must clarify. Only then will we succeed in establishing a licensing model on the market that strikes a fair balance between the interests of creators and rights holders. Our test cases make a crucial contribution to this. But they also demonstrate that, in the interest of copyright holders, we are prepared to enforce their rights,” stated Dr. Kai Welp, General Counsel of GEMA.