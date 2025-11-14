GoDigital Music Acquires Distribution Platform Octiive And Announces SoundCloud Partnership

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Following GoDigital’s rebrand and $230 million in funding last week, GoDigital Music has announced the full acquisition of Octiive, a Switzerland-based digital music distributor serving thousands of independent artists and labels around the world. The deal is part of a broader strategy to provide a full-service offering for artists at every stage of their careers: from early DIY releases now handled in-house with Octiive, to global superstardom with distribution and support from a major independent platform, GoDigital Music. The offering with GoDigital also includes Sound Royalties for artists who wish to finance their business while remaining with their current distributor.

Octiive is now part of GoDigital Music, a division of parent company GoDigital, and anchors the newly formed European headquarters in Zurich.

With over 3,000 current label clients globally, and more than 20,000 artists served since launch, Octiive is known for its intuitive distribution platform and accessible pricing model, aligning with peers like Distrokid and Tunecore. The company’s genre expertise centers on European electronic dance music, with a client base that includes notable acts such as King Harvest, Johannes Linstead, and DJ Tarkan. While Octiive caters to independent artists, the company has historically distributed projects by major names like Snoop Dogg, Master P, Chief Keef, and Chaka Khan, demonstrating a diverse and ever growing artist portfolio.

GoDigital Music retains Octiive’s leadership team, including CEO and founder Mershad Javan and COO Tobias Witt, ensuring continuity and accelerating integration across technology, operations, and artist services. In addition to overseeing Octiive, Javan also joins GoDigital’s ranks as Head of Europe, reporting into GoDigital Music CEO, Logan Mulvey. This marks GoDigital Music’s commitment to increased expansion and establishing a solid footprint in European territories.

On the news, Javan shared: “We’ve helped thousands of indie artists find their audience. Now, as part of GoDigital Music and with access to greater capital, resources, and partnerships, we’re positioned to be the leading distributor helping independent artists grow their careers at a global scale.”