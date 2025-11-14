Hybe Reports Revenue Growth And Losses For Q3 2025

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean entertainment giant HYBE reported approximately KRW 727.2 billion in revenue (roughly $500 million USD), a 37.8% year-over-year increase in the company’s third fiscal quarter of 2025.

This performance was driven by promotions involving direct artist participation, totaling KRW 477.4 billion, which accounted for 66% of overall sales.

Concert revenue during the quarter was propelled by world tours and fan events from artists including Jin of BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN, surging more than threefold YoY to KRW 245 billion. Recorded music revenue reached KRW 189.8 billion, showing a YoY decline due to a relatively lighter schedule of album releases.

HYBE reported an operating loss of KRW 42.2 billion (about $29 million USD) and a net loss of approximately $36 million (KRW 52.033 billion), driven by higher costs and increased external fees, as well as strategic investments in global IP expansion.

HYBE CFO Kyung Jun Lee explained, “While the debut of multiple teams has temporarily absorbed short-term profitability, HYBE’s growth structure will be strengthened in the mid- to long term through global fandom expansion and revenue base stabilization.” He added, “The transition of our North American business to a label-centric IP-integrated structure is expected to stabilize the P&L next year, aligning with the effects of this restructuring.”

Jason Jaesang Lee, CEO of HYBE, stated, “HYBE’s fundamentals remain robust, with our core K-pop sector projected to maintain profitability between 10% and 15% in 2025. We anticipate these profitability headwinds will largely clear by the fourth quarter, allowing for a full-scale improvement of our revenue structure starting in 2026.” He also said, “This recovery will be anchored by BTS’ return as a group, the accelerated growth of K-pop artists, further results from our ‘multi-home, multi-genre’ strategy, and stable profitability from Weverse.”