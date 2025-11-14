Leho Nigul Named CTO At WMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the promotion of Leho Nigul to the role of Chief Technology Officer, WMG.

Nigul will assume his new post, effective December 1st and will oversee WMG’s technology strategy, team, and product roadmap, reporting to CEO Robert Kyncl. Nigul, who joined WMG in 2023, most recently as the label group’s Senior Vice President, Engineering.

He will replace WMG’s CTO Ariel Bardin, who announced plans to leave the company after a three-year tenure as CTO. He will remain with WMG until the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

“WMG’s dynamic approach to pioneering the future of music is creating powerful, new opportunities for our artists, songwriters, and teams. I’m delighted to be passed the baton by Ariel, my long-time friend and colleague. With strong foundations in place, we’ll continue to help drive growth, efficiency, and an expanded suite of services for the creative community,” Nigul said.

“Leho’s deep knowledge and wide-ranging experience as a leader, engineer, and innovator make him ideally suited to take our team into the future and leverage AI for the benefit of our artists, songwriters, and employees. Ariel leaves with our deepest gratitude for helping to transform our company systems, creating next generation tools, and setting the foundation to rapidly scale WMG going forward, as well as recruiting a brilliant team, including Leho,” added Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group.