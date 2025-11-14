NIVA And End Overdose Announce Partnership To Equip Independent Venues With Lifesaving Tools

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – National nonprofit End Overdose is proud to announce its partnership with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Through this partnership, End Overdose will provide its opioid overdose response training to NIVA members, which includes independent stages across the country, on a quarterly basis. Alongside the training, End Overdose will provide NIVA members with free naloxone (the life-saving overdose-reversal medication) and fentanyl test strips (a preventive tool that alerts users if their substance is laced with the often-fatal opioid).

“We’re excited to enter into a partnership with NIVA and provide its members with our overdose response training and resources,” says End Overdose founder and CEO Theo Krzywicki. “End Overdose has created a national certification program to equip venues and individuals with the skills to save lives. It’s available online and in person, streamlining states’ education from boots on the ground training, sourcing, to distribution. We’re proud to be funded and supported by the community that shares our mission. The independent venue ecosystem is vital to the health of live entertainment across the country, making this partnership a perfect fit to ensure lifesaving tools are available where they’re needed most.”

“Live shows are built on connection, and connection means looking out for one another. Through this new partnership, End Overdose is making it possible for all NIVA venues and festivals to have free naloxone on site and for staff to receive real, hands-on overdose response training,” says NIVA Executive Director Stephen Parker. “Their generosity and commitment to our live community will save lives. We’re proud to stand with End Overdose in keeping fans, artists, and neighbors safe.”

NIVA members are independent venues, promoters, and festivals, including music clubs, performing arts centers, comedy clubs, university presenters, amphitheaters, and dinner theaters. With NIVA’s support, End Overdose will train venue staff who reach tens of millions of annual attendees, collectively.

End Overdose and NIVA’s partnership officially launches this week with its first training conducted by the End Overdose team.