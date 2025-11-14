Position Music Signs Singer/Songwriter Ally Nicholas To Global Label Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, Founder and CEO of Position Music has announced the signing of singer, songwriter and artist Ally Nicholas to a global label deal. Moving from New York to Los Angeles and refining her sound with core collaborator Diego Ferrera, Nicholas has amassed over 20 million streams with only a handful of singles out and a cadre of sold out shows in New York and Los Angeles.

“The best artists know who they are and know how they want to present themselves to the world — and Ally exemplifies that to the fullest. Her clarity of vision coupled with her raw talent are why I could not be more proud to work with her. Her forthcoming EP is fantastic, and I can’t wait for what’s to come in 2026 and beyond,” said Chris Tecca (Position Music A&R).

“As an artist you hear a lot of cautionary tales about signing to a label, so I was in no rush. When I met Chris Tecca and the team at Position, I softened almost immediately. I knew I’d found a team of people that I feel truly understand what I need to grow and who respect me the way I do them. Their work ethic, communication, and being a genuinely great hang won me over.” — Nicholas

“Ally is a one-of-one. She’s one of those rare artists with an insane work ethic and a clear vision of who she is and who she wants to be. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over the past two years, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome such an amazing new partner in Position. The team’s culture, vision, understanding of artist development, and execution across digital marketing are unmatched, and I’m looking forward to watching Ally continue to build her career alongside them.” — Ryan Adelson (Label Partner)

“With an artist as special and distinctive as Ally, we knew how important it was to partner with a team who shared her passion, tenacity, and vision. Chris and the entire Position family have gone above and beyond for Ally since we first crossed paths over a year ago and I couldn’t be more excited to formalize our partnership with them. With Position’s expertise, culture and deep understanding of Ally’s artistry, I know that there is no ceiling for her in this next chapter.” — Meghan Booth (Manager)

Nicholas was born in Chicago and while turning to music for comfort during a difficult adolescence, songwriting quickly became the only way to make sense of the world happening around her. Characterized by a seasoned, innate darkness and drawing from subgenres like grunge, indie, shoegaze and metal, she soon found hope and direction in pursuing her artistry.

After dropping out of college she found a home at a Manhattan-based studio, Engine Room Audio where she began working on recording her music. Ally been recognized by publications such as Kerrang!, Ones To Watch and Euphoria Magazine and toured with the likes of Amira Elfeky, Jutes and Bilmuri. Known for her standout vocals and soul-baring lyrics, Ally’s mission is simple – to make even the loneliest voices feel represented in her music, and to present her own evocative take on rock music to the world.