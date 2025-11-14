Sony Reports Record Music Revenue For Q2

TOKYO, Japan (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Group Corporation (SONY) reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 net income per share (on a GAAP basis) of ¥51.71, up from ¥48.04 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income came in at ¥311.4 billion compared with ¥291.8 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) announced growth in sales and profits for the company’s second fiscal quarter of 2025, bolstered by the strong performance of its music division.

Overall sales at Sony grew to 3,107.9 billion yen, up by 5% year-on-year while net income grew by 7% to 311.4 bn yen.

Sales from Sony’s music segment improved 21% year over year to ¥542.4 billion in Q2 due to revenue gains from from streaming services in Recorded Music and Music Publishing as well as the company’s Visual Media & Platform, primarily due to the performance of the hit movie Demon Slayers.

“During the quarter, Sony Music made great strides, recording its highest-ever quarterly sales and operating income and contributing significantly to the growth of this segment,” Sony said.