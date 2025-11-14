Spotify and the National Music Publishers’ Association Announce A New Visual Licensing Partnership

WASHINGTON D. C. (CelebrityAccess) — Spotify and the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) announced a new partnership allowing NMPA members to secure licensing agreements for expanded audiovisual rights in the U.S.

The partnership includes a new opt-in portal, allowing NMPA members to enter into direct licensing agreements, allowing for higher royalty payments for independent music publishers and songwriters, while allowing Spotify to add new video features for streamed music.

“This new partnership with the NMPA will increase revenue for songwriters and independent publishers who are the heart of the industry,” said Alex Norström, Co-President and Chief Business Officer, Spotify. “We look forward to continuing to work with the NMPA to create new value and opportunities for their members.”

“We are pleased that this deal offers indie publishers the chance to enter into direct deals with Spotify in regard to audiovisual streaming functionality on the platform alongside the recently announced larger publishing companies,” added David Israelite, President and CEO, NMPA. “This new income stream reflects the growing value of songs as digital platforms offer new capabilities to consumers.”

The NMPA Opt-In Portal is open to eligible publishers beginning today, November 11, 2025, with onboarding continuing through December 19.