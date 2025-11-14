SHENZEN, China (CelebrityAccess) — Chinese tech giant Tencent posted double-digit revenue growth in its third fiscal quarter of 2025, driven by strong performance in advertising and gaming.

Revenue for the quarter reached RMB 192.9 billion ($27.12 billion), while operating profits grew 18% year-over-year to RMB 192.9 billion.

Revenues from Value-Added Services (VAS), including music, rose 16% year-on-year to RMB 95.9 billion, with gaming serving as the primary driver of growth.

Social Networks revenues increased 5% year-on-year to RMB 32.3 billion, supported by growth in Video Accounts live streaming, music subscriptions, and Mini Games platform service fees.

Tencent Music concluded the quarter with 126 million subscriptions.

“During the third quarter of 2025, we achieved solid revenue and earnings growth, reflecting healthy trends across games, marketing services, fintech, and business services. Our strategic investments in AI are benefitting us in business areas such as ad targeting and game engagement, as well as in efficiency enhancements like coding and game and video production. We are upgrading the team and architecture of our HunYuan foundation model, whose image and 3D generation capabilities are now industry-leading. As HunYuan’s capabilities continue to improve, our investment in growing Yuanbao adoption and our efforts in developing agentic AI capabilities within Weixin will gain further traction,” said Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman