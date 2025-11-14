TuneCore Artists Surpass $5 Billion in Earnings

(Hypebot) — TuneCore announced this week that independent artists using its platform have now earned more than $5 billion since the company’s launch in 2006 — the first distributor for self-releasing artists to publicly reach such a figure. The milestone highlights both the explosive growth of independent music and the company’s evolution from a simple distribution service into a full-scale artist development platform.

Backed by Believe, TuneCore has steadily expanded its global reach and tools, including publishing administration, rights collection, and its flagship TuneCore Accelerator program.

CEO Andreea Gleeson called the achievement “a defining milestone for independent music,” crediting the company’s trajectory to constant feedback from artists and a focus on building pathways to discovery and monetization. Accelerator alone has helped participating artists generate 21 billion new streams over the past year, boosting median royalties fivefold.

Notably, more than 75% of new TuneCore sign-ups in the past year have come from outside the U.S., underscoring global demand for independent pathways.

Why This Matters for Working Artists

For artists navigating a saturated, algorithm-driven streaming landscape, TuneCore’s $5B figure signals something crucial: real money is flowing to independent creators without gatekeepers getting in the way — and faster than ever before.

As platforms increasingly prioritize short-form content, rapid release cycles, and audience-driven discovery, distribution partners that offer more than just upload services have become essential. Accelerator-style programs, publishing support, and global DSP relationships help artists move beyond “release and hope.” They create structured ways to reach listeners, strengthen fanbases, and collect royalties that often go unclaimed.

For artists who want control, transparency, and sustainable income without signing away rights, this milestone is both a proof point and a roadmap.