Two UK Venues Acquired by Music Venue Properties

LONDON (VIP-Booking) — The Joiners in Southampton and The Croft in Bristol, two prominent grassroots venues in the UK, have been saved from commercial threat through a landmark community ownership initiative led by Music Venue Properties.

The acquisition secures the long-term future of the two venues, which have hosted early performances by artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, PJ Harvey and Oasis.

They join a growing portfolio of community-owned venues that already includes The Snug (Atherton), The Ferret (Preston), Le Pub (Newport), The Bunkhouse (Swansea), and The Booking Hall (Dover).

Since launching in 2022, Own Our Venues has raised nearly £4 million through a mix of community investment — with over 2,000 individuals buying shares from £50 — and cultural funding, including £500,000 from Arts Council England.

High-profile supporters and investors include Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze), Katie Melua, Frank Turner, and Terry and Lesley Marshall of Marshall Amplification.

“The purchase and securing of The Joiners and The Croft marks a historic milestone for Music Venue Properties,” said Matt Otridge, COO of MVP. “Seven grassroots music venues across the UK are now permanently protected, proving the power of community ownership. But the work isn’t over — more venues still need safeguarding.”

Local operators welcomed the move as a turning point for venue sustainability. Ricky Bates, operator of The Joiners, said: “This is a win for all independent live music across the globe. With this now in place, we’ll be here for another sixty years — and potentially forever.”

Marc Griffiths of World Famous Dive Bars, operator of The Croft, added: “Now, with MVP as the landlord, we know that this legendary venue will be part of Bristol’s unique music ecosystem for generations to come.”

The Own Our Venues campaign is currently 82% toward its £1.5 million target to bring seven additional venues — including Esquires (Bedford), The Sugarmill (Stoke-on-Trent), and Little Buildings (Newcastle) — into community ownership. The fundraising round closes on November 14, 2025.