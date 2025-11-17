Rock Vocalist David Coverdale Announces His Retirement

(CelebrityAccess) — David Coverdale, the English singer-songwriter and frontman of the legendary metal band Whitesnake, announced that he plans to retire from music.

The 74-year-old rocker shared the news via social media, telling fans on November 15 that it’s time for him to hang up his spurs.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, a special announcement for you,” Coverdale wrote. “After 50-plus years of an incredible journey with you — with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, with Jimmy Page — the last few years it has been very evident to me that it’s time for me to hang up my rock ’n’ roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans.”

“As you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig. But it’s time for me to call it a day. I love you dearly. I thank everyone who has assisted and supported me on this incredible journey … but it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement, and I hope you can appreciate that,” he added.

Coverdale began his career in local bands such as Vintage 67 before joining Deep Purple in 1973. After the band’s breakup in 1977, he launched a solo career and later co-founded Whitesnake in 1978 with Micky Moody, Bernie Marsden, Neil Murray, Dave “Duck” Dowle, and Jon Lord.

He also teamed up with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page to form Coverdale–Page and scored a hit with their debut album, though the pair ultimately parted ways after canceling their inaugural tour due to low ticket sales.

Coverdale reformed Whitesnake in 2003 and continued to tour with the group until their farewell tour — delayed by COVID — kicked off in 2022 but was ultimately canceled due to his ongoing respiratory health issues.