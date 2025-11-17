Americana Musician Todd Snider Dead At 59

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Todd Daniel Snider, the beloved alt-country and Americana singer-songwriter known for his witty storytelling and heartfelt lyricism, died on November 14, 2025, at the age of 59.

Born on October 11, 1966, in Portland, Oregon, Snider came of age in the traditions of folk, country, and rock, drawing inspiration from legends such as John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark, and Jerry Jeff Walker. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he carved out a singular voice in American roots music — a cosmic-leaning, stoner-folk troubadour with a sharp wit.

Snider first broke through in the mid-1990s, releasing his debut album *Songs from the Daily Planet* in 1994. He went on to release several more albums, including Step Right Up, New Connection, Near Truths & Hotel Rooms, and notably East Nashville Skyline in 2004, which is often regarded as one of his defining works. His best-known songs include “I Can’t Complain,” “Beer Run,” and “Alright Guy.”

Throughout his life, Snider faced health challenges, including chronic pain from spinal stenosis. In his final weeks, he was touring in support of his 2025 album High, Lonesome and Then Some. But on November 1, during a stop in Salt Lake City, he was involved in a violent incident outside his hotel, sustaining serious injuries. Following the incident, he was treated in a hospital, where he was later arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and trespassing.

His tour was canceled on November 3, as his team announced he could not perform while recovering from his injuries. Later, he was diagnosed with pneumonia, and his condition worsened.

In a statement shared on his social media, Aimless, his team, wrote:

“Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases? Always creating rhyme and meter that immediately felt like an old friend or a favorite blanket. Someone who could almost always find the humor in this crazy ride on Planet Earth.”

Fans, fellow musicians, and the wider music community have expressed deep sorrow at his passing. Artists like Rhett Miller, Ben Kweller, and Fiona Prine have shared heartfelt tributes to the “folk hero” and gifted storyteller.

His legacy will live on through his songs — many of which blended humor, social consciousness, and emotional honesty through the generations of listeners.

RIP