Frontman David Coverdale of Deep Purple And Whitesnake Announces Rock And Roll Retirement

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – David Coverdale, the legendary frontman of Whitesnake and former lead singer of Deep Purple, has announced his retirement from music. In a heartfelt video shared on November 13, the 74-year-old rocker said it’s time for him to step away from the stage after more than five decades.

“After 50 years-plus of an incredible journey … it’s time really for me to hang up my rock ’n’ roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans,” Coverdale said. “As you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig … But it’s time for me to call it a day. I love you dearly … I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey — all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It’s amazing … But it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement … Fare thee well.”

Coverdale’s career began in the early 1970s, when he joined Deep Purple and recorded on albums such as Burn and Stormbringer. In 1978, he formed Whitesnake, which went on to global success — particularly with ’80s anthems like “Here I Go Again” and “Is This Love.” He also famously collaborated with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page on the platinum Coverdale/Page album. In 2016, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple.

Over the past few years, Coverdale has struggled with his health. He’s previously spoken about suffering from a “persistent upper respiratory infection” that impacted his ability to perform. He also revealed he had two rotator cuff tears after a 2023 fall. In his retirement video, he called out the physical demands of touring and said his health will now dictate his future.

The announcement has drawn an outpouring of respect from fans and fellow musicians. On social media and in media coverage, many praised Coverdale’s graceful exit, calling it “classy” and “well deserved.”