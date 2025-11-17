Grammy And Golden Globe-Nominated Songwriter / Producer Justin Tranter To Receive The Global Songwriter Award At MUSEXPO 2026

BURBANK (CelebrityAccess) – A&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO have announced that Justin Tranter, one of the most influential, socially conscious, and globally impactful creative forces in modern music, will be honored with the “Global Songwriter Award” at the conclusion of the 26th global edition of MUSEXPO, taking place March 22–26, 2026 in Burbank, California, the media and entertainment capital of the world.

Justin is one of the most influential and in-demand creative forces in contemporary music, whose songwriting, production, and activism have left an indelible mark on global culture. With over 75

million singles sold, more than 100 billion streams on Spotify and YouTube, three Diamond-certified songs, and a remarkable tally of accolades, including multiple Grammy and Golden Globe award nominations, 16 BMI Pop Awards, two consecutive BMI “Songwriter of the Year” titles, and the 2023 SONA Warrior Award, Tranter’s work has topped the charts while shaping and

defining sounds of the past decade and beyond.

In 2025, Tranter won “International Song of the Year” at the BRIT Awards for Chappell Roan’s worldwide smash “Good Luck, Babe!,” which also earned a “Song of the Year” nomination at

the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, which followed Tranter’s “Songwriter of the Year” nomination the previous year.

Tranter’s creative fingerprint can be felt across music, film, TV, and theater that have defined modern pop and rock, including Justin Bieber’s Diamond-certified “Sorry,” Imagine

Dragons & JID’s chart-topping “Enemy,” Selena Gomez’s “Good for You,” DNCE’s “Cake By The Ocean,” Måneskin’s “Honey! (Are U Coming?),” and written regularly with some of the

biggest names in music such as Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Sam Smith, Kid Cudi, Janelle Monáe, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Reneé Rapp, Saweetie, Cynthia Erivo, The Chicks, Kim Petras, KATSEYE and more. Tranter is also the executive producer on the forthcoming A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which features seven new Jonas Brothers songs.

Their journey is also guided by the community they’ve built and grown with Facet House, an inclusive home for publishing and artistry run by Tranter, who has devoted themselves to numerous equal pay initiatives for songwriters. As a former board member of GLAAD and the ACLU of Southern California, Tranter is also an outspoken supporter of human rights with a storied record of fighting for change, inclusiveness, and diversity.

“Justin Tranter represents the very essence of what MUSEXPO stands for – a visionary with global creativity, authenticity, and purpose,” said Sat Bisla, Founder & President of A&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO. “His songwriting, activism, and leadership has elevated music beyond entertainment, and into a positive force for unity, visibility, and change.”

The MUSEXPO “Global Songwriter Award” honors exceptional songwriters whose creative vision and global influence transcend borders. Tranter joins an elite roster of previous honorees that includes Diane Warren, a Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated songwriter whose timeless catalog has defined pop and film music across four decades, and Savan Kotecha, a Grammy-nominated hitmaker whose songs for Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and One Direction have dominated charts worldwide.