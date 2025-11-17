Lady A, Keith Urban, Steve Martin, Lauren Daigle and Billy Ray Cyrus Among The Artists Scheduled To Appear At The 59th Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association and its broadcast partner ABC announced the roster of special guests and presenters scheduled to take the stage for the 59th Annual CMA Awards.

Hosted by Lainey Wilson, the awards gala will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 19 and will be broadcast live on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.

This year’s CMA Awards presenters and special guests include Country group Lady A; Grammy-winning banjoist Alison Brown; actress Jessica Capshaw, currently starring in 9-1-1: Nashville; Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and global entertainment icon Billy Ray Cyrus; Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle; Country artist Jordan Davis; actress, model, and philanthropist Elizabeth Hurley; Country artist Cody Johnson; comedian, actor, and podcaster Bert Kreischer; five-time Grammy winner and multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Brandon Lake; and Country artist Ella Langley.

The list also includes Grammy-winning banjoist, actor, comedian, and author Steve Martin; comedian and actress Leanne Morgan; three-time Grammy-winning hitmaker NE-YO; Golden Globe–nominated actor Chris O’Donnell; Country artist Kimberly Perry; multi-Platinum, two-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and star of 9-1-1: Nashville, LeAnn Rimes; actor and producer Alan Ritchson; Emmy Award-winning anchor and host of ABC’s Good Morning America, Lara Spencer; star of the hit Paramount+ series Landman, Academy Award–winning actor, director, and musician Billy Bob Thornton; critically acclaimed actor and producer Grace Van Patten, starring in Hulu’s Tell Me Lies and The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox; Country artist Gretchen Wilson; and Country artist Bailey Zimmerman.

The lineup of performers for 2025 has been expanded to include Keith Urban and Little Big Town, who join a previously announced roster featuring Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Patty Loveless, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, Lainey Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as Executive Producer, Alan Carter is Director, and Jon Macks is Head Writer.