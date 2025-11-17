Lakecia Benjamin Signs A Booking Deal With TKA

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Six-time Grammy-nominated alto saxophonist, jazz artist, and bandleader Lakecia Benjamin has signed a booking deal with The Kurland Agency covering all territories except the U.S. and Canada.

Known for both her live performances and albums such as Phoenix and Pursuance: The Coltranes, Benjamin is recognized as one of the most influential contemporary jazz artists.

As a touring musician, she has performed with the likes of Missy Elliott and Alicia Keys, as well as at high-profile events such as President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

Her 2023 album Phoenix earned her three Grammy nominations and an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Jazz Album. She was also named Alto Saxophonist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association and Jazz Scholar by the Library of Congress.

At TKA, she will be represented by Brian Reid.