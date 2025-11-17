Mushroom Music Announces A New Sub-Publishing Deal With peermusic

ALBERT PARK, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) — Mushroom Music announced that it has secured a new sub-publishing partnership with peermusic, which will now represent Mushroom Music’s publishing catalogue in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

The partnership will broaden Mushroom Group’s global reach, connecting the label’s Australian and New Zealand songwriters and catalogues with fans in international markets.

The agreement covers Mushroom Group’s contemporary and legacy catalogues across copyright registration, royalty collection, and sync. The catalogue includes works by Kylie Minogue, Tobiahs, Amy Shark, Budjerah, Emily Wurramara, Bliss n Eso, Mia Wray, Hunters & Collectors, The Angels, Gordi, Middle Kids, Dan Sultan, Skyhooks, Yothu Yindi, and Archie Roach.

“We both share a deep independent spirit and a passion for supporting songwriters with integrity, care, and creativity,” said Linda Bosidis, Co-CEO of Mushroom Music. “Mushroom Music has always been fiercely committed to protecting and elevating our songwriters, so we’re thrilled to partner with a like-minded, family-owned company that understands the value of genuine, hands-on relationships and the importance of investing in songwriters and their music.”

Mary Megan Peer, CEO of peermusic, commented: “Linda and her team have built an incredible independent roster, and we’re thrilled to be representing the talented writers and artists of Mushroom Music in the Americas. This deal allows us to work with partners we greatly respect by leveraging our local creative, sync, and administrative teams for the benefit of Mushroom Music’s roster. We plan to increase opportunities and earnings for their music creators.”