New Roc Nation Dashboard Empowers Artists with Analytics, Distribution, and Royalties

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Roc Nation Distribution announced the debut of a new platform, providing a range of tools, services, and resources for artists within a unified hub.

The personalized dashboard offers artists who distribute music through Roc Nation Distribution services such as streaming analytics, real-time audience and social media insights, music and video distribution to 200+ platforms, streamlined royalty payments, publishing administration, rights management, the ability to upload motion artwork on DSPs for releases, and more.

The platform also includes features such as automatic royalty payments directly to artists’ bank accounts or PayPal accounts, as well as built-in revenue-splitting tools to ensure fair compensation for collaborators.

With no upfront costs or subscription fees, the platform allows artists to distribute and oversee their creative work while maintaining ownership of their masters and retaining 85% of their music earnings.

As part of the announcement, independent artists can now sign up and begin distributing their music directly through Roc Nation Distribution’s new dashboard.

“The introduction of this new dashboard will be a game-changer for independent artists releasing music with Roc Nation Distribution,” said Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini. “It’s a one-stop shop that will give artists a holistic understanding of their followers, enabling them to build impactful strategies and broaden their music’s reach without financial barriers. This dashboard democratizes access to tools and information historically reserved for a select few established label superstars. Our technology is uniquely ours and sets a new standard with no equivalent in today’s music industry.”

The dashboard was developed in partnership with Linked by Air, the company founded in 2006 by Tamara Maletic and Dan Michaelson.

“The platform connects art and commerce,” said Michaelson. “Today’s musicians are technically skilled. We want to grow with you—from making the music only you can make, to seeing the revenue hit your bank account, and on to greater things. That’s why we designed a platform that feels more like the pads of a sampler than an accounting system.”