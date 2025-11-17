Rascal Flatts, The Chicks, And Russell Dickerson Lead The Lineup For Boots & Hearts 2026

ORO-MEDONTE, Ont (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Boots and Hearts Music Festival revealed the lineup for the 2026 edition of the event, featuring headliners, Russell Dickerson, The Chicks, and the ACM Award-winning group Rascal Flatts.

Produced by Republic Live, the 2026 edition of Boots And Hearts is scheduled to take place from August 7–9 to the iconic Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, north of Toronto.

For 2026, the festival has expanded to a full three days and will feature performances from Tucker Wetmore, Jessie Murph, Sam Barber, Dasha, Max McNown, Waylon Wyatt, The Jack Wharff Band, Kaitlin Butts, Ashley Cooke and Emily Anne Roberts.

The fest will also continue to champion homegrown Canadian talent in 2026 and the lineup includes established artists sucha s Brett Kissel, the James Barker Band, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, along with rising stars such as Savannah Jade, Tony Stevens, Mitch Zorn, and Thelma & James.

Additional announcements, festival programming, and partnership details will be released in the coming months.

“The Chicks said it best, ‘I’ve sure been down this road before,’ but there’s nothing like the road to Boots. This festival and team have always been dedicated to creating world-class experiences that bring people together, and our new three-day format is the exciting next step in that journey,” shares festival co-founder Eva Dunford. “It’s everything fans love about Boots, only better and more accessible than ever. Every aspect of our festival has been elevated to celebrate the spirit, community and connection that make Boots and Hearts the most unforgettable weekend of the summer.”